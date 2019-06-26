Brissett worked with the starting offense throughout the offseason program and isn't likely to be trade, Kevin Bowen of ESPN 1070 The Fan reports.

A calf strain held Andrew Luck out of practice throughout the spring, allowing Brissett to take regular snaps with the first unit. The Colts presumably received some trade offers for their 26-year-old quarterback during the offseason, but coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard both have made it clear that they value Brissett, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. There hasn't been any suggestion that Luck's injury will still be an issue in late July when training camp begins.