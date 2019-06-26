Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Gets more work with starters
Brissett worked with the starting offense throughout the offseason program and isn't likely to be trade, Kevin Bowen of ESPN 1070 The Fan reports.
A calf strain held Andrew Luck out of practice throughout the spring, allowing Brissett to take regular snaps with the first unit. The Colts presumably received some trade offers for their 26-year-old quarterback during the offseason, but coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard both have made it clear that they value Brissett, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. There hasn't been any suggestion that Luck's injury will still be an issue in late July when training camp begins.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Trade candidate this offseason•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Used on final play Sunday•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Finishes preseason on high note•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Sees bulk of quarterback work Monday•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Colts owner sets high bar for trade•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Fantasy football 2019 draft bible
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football 2019 auction pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Offseason recap: Brown, Bell, more
Heath Cummings gets you up to speed on the biggest offseason headlines and what they mean for...
-
Can David Johnson rebound?
Ben Gretch continues his Ex Post Outcome series with a look at what went wrong for David Johnson...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...