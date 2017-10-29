Brissett completed 25 of 39 passes for 233 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Cincinnati.

It was the first game this season in which Brissett threw multiple touchdown passes and just the second time he accounted for multiple scores in a game. The second-year passer appears likely to hold onto the starting job for the foreseeable future as Andrew Luck's (shoulder) most recent setback shrouds his availability in even greater uncertainty. It's not as if the offense is functioning at anywhere near the same level of efficiency, however, as he's accounted for just eight touchdowns in seven starts and has failed to push the ball down field - averaging under six yards per attempt in five of seven starts. He takes on a top-10 pass defense in Houston next week.