Woods (hamstring) didn't play in Thursday's 27-13 preseason win over Philadelphia.
Dealing with a hamstring injury since the offseason program, Woods has officially missed all of training camp and the preseason. Kylen Granson, Andrew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox took snaps with the first-team offense Thursday night -- an arrangement that could continue Week 1 against the Jaguars with Woods looking shaky to play and unlikely to get a ton of snaps even if he does.
