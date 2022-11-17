Woods (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Considering Woods opened Week 11 prep Wednesday as a limited participant Wednesday, his lack of activity Thursday represents a step backward. It's unclear if Woods was held out due to a setback or his absence was part of a pre-planned maintenance plan as he attempts to return from the shoulder injury that sidelined him for the Colts' Week 10 win over the Raiders. The extent of his participation at Friday's practice will ultimately determine Woods' odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Eagles. Even if he's cleared to play, Woods will likely be part of a three-man committee at tight end with Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson that would make it difficult to depend on him as an option in fantasy lineups.