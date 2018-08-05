Brent is listed as the No. 5 or No. 6 receiver on the Colts' first depth chart of the preseason, the Indianapolis Star reports.

It's notable that Brent is listed ahead of fifth-round draft pick Reece Fountain. However, that could be just because he's a veteran. Brent, an undrafted free agent from Wake Forest, played five games with the Colts last season but didn't have a reception and just one target. He's a long shot to win a significant role this summer, but the No. 3 to No. 5 wide receiver roles are wide open.