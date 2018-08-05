Colts' K.J. Brent: Listed as No. 5 or No. 6 WR
Brent is listed as the No. 5 or No. 6 receiver on the Colts' first depth chart of the preseason, the Indianapolis Star reports.
It's notable that Brent is listed ahead of fifth-round draft pick Reece Fountain. However, that could be just because he's a veteran. Brent, an undrafted free agent from Wake Forest, played five games with the Colts last season but didn't have a reception and just one target. He's a long shot to win a significant role this summer, but the No. 3 to No. 5 wide receiver roles are wide open.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 fantasy football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Sony Michel injury Fantasy fallout
Sony Michel will miss at least part of the preseason and potentially part of the regular season...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...