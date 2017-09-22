Colts' Kamar Aiken: Questionable for Sunday
Aiken (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns.
Through two games, AIken has earned nearly 74 percent of the offensive snaps as the No. 3 wideout, which has been up for grabs due to the continued absence of Chester Rogers (hamstring). With Rogers out again and Aiken's Week 3 status unclear, Quan Bray could very well be more involved in the offense Sunday. Expect Aiken's availability to be cleared up, one way or another, in advance of kickoff at 1 PM ET.
