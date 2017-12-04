Colts' Marlon Mack: Has 46 yards rushing in loss
Mack had six carries for 46 yards and one reception for eight yards in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
Mack played 30 snaps on offense, which was more than starter Frank Gore's 22 snaps as he got playing time late amid a blowout loss. Although Gore is still getting the bulk of carries, it's possible Mack could see more work in the final few games of the season as the team looks toward 2018.
