Colts' Marlon Mack: Inactive against Bengals
Mack (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals,
With Mack out due to the injury, rookie Jordan Wilkins will be first in line to pick up the slack in the backfield. However, Christine Michael and Nyheim Hines could also figure into the mix as the division of touches isn't clear.
