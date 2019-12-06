Colts' Marlon Mack: Officially cleared for Week 14

Coach Frank Reich confirmed that Mack (hand) will be available for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, barring any setbacks, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

After experiencing no complications with his fractured right hand following his full practice Thursday, Mack will enter the weekend minus an injury designation and put an end to a two-game absence. Since Mack wasn't sidelined for a long period due to the injury, his conditioning shouldn't be an issue once Sunday arrives, so expect him to slot back into the lead role in the Indianapolis backfield. Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams should see steady downturns in their involvement in the ground as a result, though Nyheim Hines shouldn't lose out on too many snaps on passing downs.