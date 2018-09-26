Colts' Marlon Mack: Returns to practice
Mack (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Mack was held out of practice all of last week before sitting out this past Sunday's game against the Eagles. As a result, Jordan Wilkins drew his second start of the season at running back in place of Mack, who sat out the Colts' season opener with a hamstring injury. Now that he's back at practice, Mack is a candidate to re-enter the team's backfield mix this weekend against the Texans, though in such a scenario he'd probably work in some form of a time-share with Wilkins.
