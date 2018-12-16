Colts' Marlon Mack: Sets career high in rushing
Mack carried 27 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Cowboys. He also caught one pass for a 10-yard gain in the 23-0 win.
The Dallas defense had allowed just one 100-yard rusher this season coming in, but Mack gashed them repeatedly en route to a new career high in rushing. He scored a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter and added a six-yard score to start things off in the third. Mack was bottled up on the ground over the last two weeks, but he still has at least 96 scrimmage yards or a touchdown in four of his last five games. He'll hope to retain a sizable role in the offense next Sunday against the Giants.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15