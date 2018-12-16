Mack carried 27 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Cowboys. He also caught one pass for a 10-yard gain in the 23-0 win.

The Dallas defense had allowed just one 100-yard rusher this season coming in, but Mack gashed them repeatedly en route to a new career high in rushing. He scored a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter and added a six-yard score to start things off in the third. Mack was bottled up on the ground over the last two weeks, but he still has at least 96 scrimmage yards or a touchdown in four of his last five games. He'll hope to retain a sizable role in the offense next Sunday against the Giants.