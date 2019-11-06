Alie-Cox caught his only target, an 11-yard gain, during Sunday's 26-24 loss to Pittsburgh.

Alie-Cox's reception, the first play of the second half, was his first in four weeks. The Colts coughed up a halftime lead despite a solid performance by Brian Hoyer in relief of Jacoby Brissett (knee). Brissett is reportedly optimistic that he can come back for Sunday's game against a middle-of-the-road Miami pass defense. Given Alie-Cox's minimal usage this season, with just seven targets in 2019, the VCU product probably won't get much action no matter who is at quarterback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories