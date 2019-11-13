Alie-Cox was unable to bring in his only target of Sunday's 16-12 loss to Miami.

The Colts were shocked by the Dolphins as Brian Hoyer got the start over Jacoby Brissett (knee). Brissett's status for Sunday against the Jaguars is undetermined, but it's unlikely that Alie-Cox will get enough targets for it to matter much either way. The sophomore tight end has been targeted multiple times just twice this season and only twice since Week 5. Keep him on the shelf.