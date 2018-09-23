Hines caught all five of his targets for 25 yards and added 18 yards on five carries during Sunday's 20-16 loss in Philadelphia.

Hines, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry this year, did not provide much assistance on the ground in Marlon Mack's (hamstring/foot) absence, but continued to offer Andrew Luck with a security blanket in the passing game. Through three games, the rookie back has as many receptions as starting receiver Ryan Grant. He hasn't been able to break a big gain, but he's an interesting back-end PPR option, particularly against a Houston front that might force Luck to dump the ball off quickly.