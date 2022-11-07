Campbell recorded two receptions on five targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Patriots. He added one rush for one yard.

Campbell finished tied for second on the team in both targets and yards, an indication of how much the Colts' offense struggled in Sunday's loss. In positive news, he's maintained a significant role in the offense, typically finishing second in targets behind Michael Pittman. However, Campbell has managed only four receptions for 58 yards combined in the two games since Sam Ehlinger has taken over as quarterback.