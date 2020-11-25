Rivers (toe) won't practice Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
That said, coach Frank Reich noted Wednesday that the veteran QB could "probably could practice and be limited," but the team is "going to play it safe and let (Thursday's) day of rest help." With that, Rivers' status for Sunday's game against the Titans should be monitored, but we still expect him to suit up this weekend.
