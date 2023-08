Seals-Jones signed with the Colts on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The tight end had been a free agent since hurting his toe, landing on injured reserve and being released with an injury settlement by the Giants before the 2022 season. Seals-Jones caught 90 passes for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in five previous NFL campaigns. The 28-year-old will fight for a depth role as training camp continues.