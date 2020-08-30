Hilton caught six passes, including one deep ball, in Saturday's scrimmage and appears to be in sync with new quarterback Philip Rivers, the Indianapolis Star reports. "We've been able to get on the same page," Rivers said.

Hilton was bothered by a hamstring injury earlier this month, but he's been at full speed during recent scrimmages and looks fully healthy for the start of the regular season. The 30-year-old wideout is a clear favorite to lead the team in targets, albeit in what could be a spread-the-wealth offense featuring three running backs (Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines), veteran tight end Jack Doyle and a pair of young wideouts (Parris Campbell, Michael Pittman).