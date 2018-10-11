Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Not spotted at practice Thursday
Hilton (chest/hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Hilton is trending toward being out Sunday against the Jets, though we'll have to wait until the release of Friday's final injury report to cement that notion. In such a scenario, Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal would head the Colts' Week6 wideout corps.
