Ngakoue (neck) posted 29 tackles (18 solo), including 9.5 sacks, over 15 games before finishing the 2022 season on IR.
Ngakoue provided good production for the Colts after he was acquired via trade from Las Vegas last offseason. The 27-year-old pass-rushing specialist dealt with a nagging back injury to begin the season, though he still finished with a team high in sacks despite missing the last two regular-season games on injured reserve with a throat injury. The 2017 Pro Bowler has now accumulated 65 sacks over seven seasons in the NFL. This campaign also completed a two-year, $26 million deal that Ngakoue originally penned with the Raiders, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent unless the Colts work out a new deal with him before the offseason.