St-Juste (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jets.

St-Juste will now enter the league's five-step concussion protocols and be unable to play until being cleared by an independent neurologist, which will likely leave him questionable throughout Week 17 prep as well. Quan Martin and Tariq Castro-Fields will be candidates to see extra snaps in his absence.

