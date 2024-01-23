St-Juste finished 2023 with 67 tackles, 17 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, one sack and one interception in 16 games.

The 2021 third-round pick had a career year from an IDP standpoint but was one of the most picked-on cornerbacks in the league. At least three different stat services placed St-Juste in the bottom six among all players for yards allowed in coverage, and a new coaching staff in Washington may want him out of the starting lineup in 2024 for the final season of his rookie contract.