St-Juste (illness) was a full participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session.
The starting cornerback will try to get another practice in Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Giants. St-Juste has 49 tackles, 15 passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble in 2023.
