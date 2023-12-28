St-Juste (concussion) did not participate at the Commanders' practice Wednesday.

St-Juste suffered a concussion in Washington's loss to the Jets in Week 16 and his absence Wednesday comes as no surprise. The cornerback will look to progress through concussion protocol prior to Sunday's matchup with the 49ers. If he's unable to do so, Quan Martin and Tariq Castro-Fields will likely see an uptick in usage against San Francisco.