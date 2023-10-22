Robinson carried the ball eight times for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Giants.

He also failed to catch his only target. Robinson accounted for the Commanders' only points on the afternoon with a four-yard TD plunge in the fourth quarter, but his longest run went for only six yards and he was surprisingly out-gained by rookie Chris Rodriguez. Robinson's spot at the top of the depth chart isn't in any danger, but he's been held below 50 rushing yards in four straight contests and is averaging below 4.0 yards per carry for the second straight campaign. Washington's entire running game will face a tough test in Week 8 against the Eagles.