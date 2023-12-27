Robinson (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

This marks Robinson's first official on-field work since injuring his hamstring back in Week 13 against the Dolphins, which kept him sidelined for the second half of that contest and also the Commanders' next two games following a Week 14 bye. Reserve running back Chris Rodriguez didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle issue, so Antonio Gibson and Derrick Gore are the team's current healthy options at the position. Robinson will have two more opportunities this week to increase his activity level and potentially put himself in a position to return to action Sunday versus the 49ers.