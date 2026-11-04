The Falcons listed Robinson (hamstring) as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

After landing in Spain early Wednesday in advance of Sunday's game versus the Bengals in Madrid, the Falcons opted to hold a walkthrough rather than a traditional practice. Robinson was able to do enough to garner a limited listing on the injury report, marking the first time since Week 7 that he's gone down as anything other than a non-participant in practice. If Robinson can get back to full activity Thursday or Friday, he'll put himself on track to be available as the top complement to lead back Bijan Robinson on Sunday.