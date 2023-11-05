Robinson rushed 18 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over New England. He added one catch for four yards on two targets and lost a fumble.

Robinson sauntered into the end zone untouched from nine yards out to put Washington up 10-0 in the second quarter, but he fumbled on the Commanders' next drive. After scoring only three scrimmage touchdowns in 12 games as a rookie last season, Robinson has seven touchdowns through nine games in his second NFL campaign. Antonio Gibson tied his season high with six rushing attempts in this game, but Robinson remains Washington's top option on the ground heading into a Week 10 trip to Seattle.