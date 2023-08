Pringle has a spot on Washington's initial 53-man roster, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Commanders are carrying seven wide receivers, including undrafted rookie Mitchell Tinsley. That may not last, but it's not a total shock given that No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin (toe) is uncertain for Week 1 against the Cardinals. Pringle likely would be only fourth or fifth on the depth chart even if McLaurin were to miss the game.