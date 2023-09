Pringle played 13 snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-33 win over Denver, reeling in his lone target for a four-yard gain.

After being limited exclusively to a special-teams role in the Commanders' Week 1 win over the Cardinals, Pringle was able to carve out a small depth role at receiver. He still ranked well behind Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown and is unlikely to carve out a meaningful passing-game role unless the Commanders lose multiple receivers to injury.