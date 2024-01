Pringle finished the 2023 campaign with 14 catches for 161 yards in 17 games.

The 30-year-old played all 17 games but drew only 22 targets while mostly operating as Washington's fifth/sixth wide receiver. Pringle played more snaps on special teams (195) than on offense (183) and now is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in the offseason. Around half of his career receiving production came in one season (2021) with the Chiefs.