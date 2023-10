Pringle caught his lone target for 16 yards in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Giants.

Pringle ran only three routes, fifth most among Washington's wide receivers. He could perhaps get a little more playing time in the future if the team grows frustrated with Jahan Dotson, but for now the Commanders seem more inclined to let their 2022 first-round pick work through his struggles. Pringle isn't likely to see more than a target or two Week 8 against Philadelphia.