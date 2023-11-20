Pringle caught each of his three targets for 33 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Giants.

The fumble came at the end of a long kick return, spoiling an otherwise-solid day for Pringle, who was one of three Commanders WRs to finish in the range of 25-to-35-percent snap share with Curtis Samuel ejected for fighting. The rotation behind the top three suggests Pringle won't have much value even if Samuel, Terry McLaurin and/or Jahan Dotson misses time over the final month and a half of the season.