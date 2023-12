Pringle was unable to find his way on the stat sheet in the Commanders' 45-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Pringle played a season-high 28 percent of the team's snaps on offense, but he was never targeted on any of Sam Howell's 23 passing attempts. The veteran wideout remains stuck on 13 receptions on 18 targets for 156 yards and no touchdowns on the 2023 campaign, with his next opportunities coming in Week 14 against the Rams.