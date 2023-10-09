Pringle caught one of two targets for 10 yards in a 40-20 loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Pringle is Washington's No. 5 receiver and doesn't stand a great chance to move up the depth chart without an injury, considering the guy ahead of him who has struggled so far (Jahan Dotson) was a first-round pick last year and scored seven TDs as a rookie. Dotson should get the chance to continue working through his struggles, leaving Pringle and Dyami Brown in depth roles unless one of Washington's top three guys misses time with an injury. The Commanders travel to Atlanta in Week 6.