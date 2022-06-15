Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Young (knee) will "more than likely" begin training camp on the PUP list, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 2020 first-round pick suffered a right ACL tear during Week 10 last year, and by all accounts remains on track in his rehab. There was initial optimism that he'd possibly be available for Week 1, but it also appears Washington will be cautious with its star defender in an effort to avoid any potential setbacks this offseason. Young has nine career sacks across 24 appearances, and when healthy, he and fellow first-round pick Montez Sweat form one of best passing rushing duos in the NFL.