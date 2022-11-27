Young (knee) is slated for a pregame warmup ahead of Sunday's contest against the Falcons, but he isn't likely to be active, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Commanders are taking a cautious approach with Young's recovery from the torn ACL that he sustained Week 10 of last season. He at least was activated from injured reserve Monday before practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday through Friday, leaving him questionable for Week 12 action. If, for some reason, he gains clearance to play Sunday, Young will be limited to approximately 12-to-16 snaps, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.