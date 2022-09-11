Samuel had eight receptions (11 targets) for 55 yards and a touchdown, adding four carries for 17 yards in Sunday's 28-22 win over Jacksonville.

Samuel did his best Deebo Samuel impression Sunday, racking up fantasy points on both the ground and air. The versatile wideout is no stranger to getting rushing attempts (60 carries, 330 yards and three touchdowns from 2019-2020), so his role as the Commanders' gadget/slot man could result in more fantasy-friendly lines this season. Samuel and the Commanders will take on the Lions next Sunday.