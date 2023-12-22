Smith-Williams (hamstring) will play Sunday versus the Jets, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official website reports.
Smith-Williams will be active for the first time since Week 10 in Sunday's matchup with New York. The defensive lineman has recorded 14 tackles, including a sack, over the 10 games he's appeared in this season.
