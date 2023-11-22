Smith-Williams (hamstring) is listed as out for Thursday's game at the Cowboys.
Smith-Williams will miss his second consecutive game in Week 12 as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 10 at Seattle. Rookie fifth-rounder K.J. Henry will probably start at defensive end in his place Thursday.
