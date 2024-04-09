Smith-Williams signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Smith-Williams spent the firsst four seasons of his career with Washington, where he recorded seven sacks across 55 appearances. In 13 games last season, the 26-year-old logged 22 tackles and one sack. Smith-Williams should add depth at defensive end for the Falcons, and he'll likely slot in somewhere beind starters Ta'Quon Graham, Grady Jarrett (knee), and Zach Harrison (knee).