Smith-Williams recorded 22 tackles (11 solo) and 1.0 sacks across 13 games (seven starts) in 2023.

The 2020 seventh-round pick became a starter after the Commanders traded away fellow DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat in October, but Smith-Williams then missed four straight games with a hamstring injury between mid-November and mid-December. When all was said and done, he'd actually recorded fewer snaps, tackles and sacks than in 2022, and now he's scheduled for unrestricted free agency with a resume that suggests he'll be looking for a backup role.