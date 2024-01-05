Fuller (knee) did not participate in practice for the second day in a row Thursday.

The cornerback missed the Commanders' Week 17 loss to the 49ers after playing in the first 16 games of the season. Fuller is one game away from free agency and the Commanders are out of the playoff hunt, so there is little incentive to return for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys. With or without Fuller, Washington's defense will have a tough task against a Dallas team that can win the NFC East with a victory.