Thomas caught three of five targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-27 loss to Detroit.

Thomas hasn't quite returned to his every-down role from 2020 and early 2021, but he did play 62 percent of offensive snaps in the season opener (with a 3-45-0 line on six targets) and then 73 percent in Week 2. He's back on the map as a fantasy option after an ACL tear last year, though his modest target share (12.9 percent) suggests there will also be some quiet games when Carson Wentz isn't so busy. Next up for Washington is a Week 3 home game against the Eagles.