The Commanders' recent contract agreement with QB Marcus Mariota suggests Howell may be on the trade block, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The other interpretation, which seems less likely, is that the Commanders will let Howell compete with Mariota for the starting job rather than drafting a QB early this April. The team owns the No. 2 overall pick, with most reports to date suggesting Washington will select either UNC QB Drake Maye or LSU QB Jayden Daniels. There was a point in 2023 when it looked like the Commanders might have found their franchise QB, but Howell then had a 4:12 TD:INT over the final seven games of the regular season (all losses) while completing only 57.7 percent of his passes for 5.4 yards per attempt. He ended up starting all 17 games, but only because backup Jacoby Brissett suffered a hamstring injury in practice shortly after being promoted to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart. Howell should have suitors if the Commanders decide to trade him, given that he has two years left on his rookie contract and averaged 278.3 passing yards and 1.7 TDs over the first 10 games of 2023. That said, the best he can hope for is a shot to compete with another player for a starting job.