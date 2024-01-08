Howell completed 19 of 27 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Cowboys.

It was a fittingly rough end to a poor season for Washington, and Howell wraps up his first -- and possibly last -- season as the team's starting quarterback with a 21:21 TD:INT over 17 games, with the interceptions being the most in the NFL. The 2022 fifth-round selection is expected to get serious competition for the starting job in the offseason, likely from whoever the Commanders select with the second overall pick in the 2024 Draft, and Howell is likely to head into Week 1 of next year in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.