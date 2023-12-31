Howell is slated to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) is in line to be deemed inactive as the team's third QB following a pre-game workout Sunday. Howell, who was originally on track to give way to Brissett in Week 17, is thus slated to get the start, and now represents a fantasy lineup option for those in need of signal-caller help this week.