Howell would start Sunday's game against the 49ers if Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) -- who is listed as questionable -- doesn't play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brissett was added to the injury report Friday due to hamstring tightness. Howell started Washington's first 15 games of the season but was set to move to a backup role after being benched mid-game in each of his last two outings. If Brissett's unable to play, Howell will be back atop the depth chart without missing a start, though the second-year pro is unlikely to bounce back against the tough 49ers defense after posting a 2:8 TD:INT over his last five starts.