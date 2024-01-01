Howell completed 17 of 28 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers.

After the Commanders announced that Howell would be benched early in the week, he was forced into the starting role with Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) sidelined. He struggled in a tough matchup, averaging only 6.0 yards per attempt while turning the ball over twice. Howell did have positive moments, as he completed three passes of at least 20 yards and also connected with Terry McLaurin for a three-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. It's unclear whether Howell will get the chance to start in Week 18 against the Cowboys, but he has now failed to throw for multiple touchdowns in six straight games.