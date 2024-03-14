The Commanders are sending Howell, a fourth-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder to the Seahawks in exchange for third and fifth-round draft choices, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Howell no longer in the mix, Washington figures to use the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft on a new franchise QB. Meanwhile, Howell, who started all 17 of the Commanders' regular-season games in 2023, fills the void created by Drew Lock's departure in free agency and gives the Seahawks an alternative to incumbent No. 1 signal-caller Geno Smith.